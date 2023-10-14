Toronto

    • SIU investigating after teen struck by vehicle in Vaughan while fleeing from police

    The province’s police watchdog is investigating after a 17-year-old boy fleeing from police was struck by a vehicle in Vaughan Friday night.

    The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said a York Regional Police officer was patrolling the parking lot of Canada’s Wonderland “when he observed a teenager behaving suspiciously in the lot.”

    As the officer exited the vehicle, the teen fled on foot, the SIU said. The officer followed him.

    When the teen reached Jane Street between Norwood Avenue and Avro Road, he was struck by a vehicle.

    The SIU said the teen suffered serious injuries and was transported to the hospital.

    According to York Regional Police, the driver of the vehicle who hit the teen remained on the scene.

    The SIU, which investigates the conduct of police that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault, and the discharge of a firearm at a person, has assigned two investigators and two forensic investigators to the case.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the investigators at 1-800-787-8529 or online at https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php.

