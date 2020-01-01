TORONTO -- The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is looking into the circumstances of a fatal collision that occurred in Markham on New Year’s Eve.

According to investigators, a York Regional Police officer was driving along Major Mackenzie Drive East, near Kennedy Road, when a Hyundai Veloster drove past her.

The officer followed the vehicle, the SIU said.

Around 7:20 p.m., the Veloster was involved in a collision with a Toyota Corolla near Ninth Line and Elgin Mills Road East. The 68-year-old driver of the Corolla was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the driver of the Veloster sustained no serious injuries.

Police said on Tuesday that one male had been arrested for impaired driving in connection with the collision.

No further details have been released regarding an “interaction” between police and the suspect vehicle, which York Regional Police previously said was the reason why the SIU had been contacted.

The SIU is an agency that investigators incidents involving police officers that have resulted in death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.