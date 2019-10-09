

Miriam Katawazi , CTV News Toronto





Ontario's police watchdog is investigating an alleged shooting by police that left one man injured in Etobicoke on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), officers from the Ontario Provincial Police Service attempted to stop a car in the area of Berry Road and Cloverhill Road at around 1:45 p.m.

The SIU said the 26-year-old driver of the Mercedes-Benz sedan was wanted on an outstanding warrant.

“When the man drove towards a police cruiser, an OPP officer discharged his firearm multiple times at the Mercedes-Benz,” the agency said in a news release issued Wednesday.

The driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The SIU said that four investigators and two forensic investigators are assigned to the incident.

Anyone with information or video of the incident is asked to contact investigators at 1-800-787-8529.