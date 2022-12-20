SIU clears Hamilton police officers who fatally shot GTA shooting rampage suspect

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has cleared the Hamilton police officers who shot and killed the man believed to be responsible for a September shooting rampage across the Greater Toronto Area that left three people dead, including a cop.

Two other people were injured during the shootings, which took place on Sept. 12. The suspect, later identified as Sean Petrie, was also killed.

The first shooting was reported just after 2 p.m. in Mississauga and left one person dead and another injured. The deceased was Toronto police Const. Andrew Hong, who was fatally shot while on a lunch break from a training exercise at a Tim Horton’s. The other individual was taken to a trauma centre and survived.

Shortly after, a secondary shooting scene was reported at an auto body shop in Milton. The owner of the shop, 38-year-old Shakeel Ashraf, was pronounced dead at the scene while two others were rushed to hospital. Days later, Satwinder Singh, one of the victims initially transported from the auto body shop to a local hospital, succumbed to his injuries.

Petrie is believed to be responsible for both incidents. He was shot and killed in a Hamilton cemetery by police at approximately 5:45 p.m on the day of the murders.

On Tuesday, the SIU announced it had concluded its investigation into the fatal shooting of the suspect, and that the officers’ use of firearms constituted legally justified force “given the circumstances.”

The agency said it could not determine which officer fired the fatal shot.

“At the end of the investigation, it was not altogether clear which bullets from which police firearms wounded the man. Be that as it may, Director Joseph Martino determined the use of firearms by the officers constituted legally justified force given the circumstances,” the statement said.

“As there were no reasonable grounds to believe that any of the officers comported themselves other than within the limits of the criminal law when they fired at the man, there was no basis for proceeding with charges in this case.”

The SIU says the file has now been closed.