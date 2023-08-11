SIU called to investigate after man who interacted with Peterborough police dies

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a man died following an interaction with police in Peterborough Friday afternoon.

Peterborough police said it began at around 2:15 p.m. when an officer on patrol was passed by a “vehicle being driven erratically.”

The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Parkhill Road East, but the vehicle took off, police said. There was a short pursuit, however, it was discontinued for public safety.

A short time later, police were called to the area of Chemong and Towerhill roads for a single-vehicle collision.

When officers arrived, they discovered that the driver involved was the same person who had fled the traffic stop earlier.

Police said the driver left the scene and ran into a local business. While inside, the driver became involved in an interaction with an employee.

Officers showed up and verbally engaged with the driver. Soon after, police said the driver appeared to go into medical distress.

First-aid measures were commenced on the individual, who was later transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) was called and has invoked its mandate.

The SIU investigates the conduct of police that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault, and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.