Sitting MPP for Brampton North loses NDP nomination
The sitting New Democrat MPP for Brampton North will not be his party's candidate in Ontario's June election.
Kevin Yarde, who won the seat in 2018, was beaten by human rights advocate Sandeep Singh during Thursday's nomination meeting.
"I wish to thank Kevin Yarde for his years of service fighting for Brampton North. I know Sandeep will carry on the NDP's record of fighting for better for Brampton," NDP Leader Andrea Horwath said in a statement.
Singh, who previously served as the marketing director at an immigration consultancy, said he looks forward to continuing "the good work Kevin Yarde has done in Brampton North."
"Brampton's health care is hanging on by a thread, drivers are getting gouged by auto insurers, and families are getting squeezed by skyrocketing prices, for everything from housing to gas. Families in Brampton deserve better than more broken Liberal promises and big cuts from Doug Ford's Conservatives. We can change all this, and with Andrea Horwath's New Democrats, we will," said Singh.
It is unusual for a sitting MPP to go through a nomination fight. The NDP had said that party rules allow for a challenge if there is another qualified candidate.
