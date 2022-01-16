Warnings have now been issued ahead of a significant blast of winter weather that could dump up to 40 centimetres of snow in parts of southern Ontario starting tonight.

Environment Canada issued winter storm warnings on Sunday morning for most of southern Ontario, ahead of a low pressure system that will "significantly impact the Monday morning commute."

The snow is forecast to start falling late Sunday night and continue through Monday. Peak snowfall rates of two to five centimetres per hour are possible Monday morning, Environment Canada says.

Regions like Niagara Falls, St. Catharines, Welland, Grimsby, Kingston, Ottawa, Peterborough, Brockville, Tweed, and Cornwall are expected to receive between 25 and 40 centimetres of snow.

In Toronto, snowfall accumulations of 15 to 20 centimetres of snow is expected.

Pickering, Oshawa, Durham Region, Uxbridge, Beaverton, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, and Markham should expect similar snowfall amounts.

Meanwhile, Barrie, Orangeville, Kitchener, and Guelph are expected to receive less snow, with five to 15 centimetres forecast.

Drivers are being warned that rapidly accumulating snow during the peak of the storm will make travel difficult.

"Local blowing snow is also possible Monday afternoon and evening with gusty northerly to northwesterly winds," Environment Canada said.

A snowfall warning has been issued for #Toronto and much of S ON. Heavy snow begins overnight, at this point 15-20 cm expected. The further west this storm tracks, the more snow we will see in the GTA. Tune in to @CTVToronto tonight, @JessicaSmithCTV will have your forecast. pic.twitter.com/FvEv6NUc88 — Michelle Jobin (@michellejobin) January 16, 2022

Monday is the first day Ontario students are slated to return to in-person learning across Ontario.

If school bus cancellations occur because of the storm, CTVNewsToronto.ca will have a full list Monday morning.

If school buses are cancelled within the Toronto District School Board, all in-person learning, as well online learning, will be cancelled.

The snow is expected to stop by Monday night ahead of a return to sunny conditions on Tuesday.