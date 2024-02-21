Significant snow unlikely in Toronto for the rest of the month
Toronto is unlikely to see a significant snowfall for the rest of the month, but that doesn’t mean the city is done with cold winter weather for the season.
“It will still feel bitterly cold and wintery on Friday night and Saturday,” CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said Wednesday morning.
Positive temperatures are expected to grace Toronto this week, with an expected high of 7 C on Wednesday, followed by 10 C with wet weather on Thursday, and 2 C on Friday.
While Environment Canada is projecting a mix of sun and cloud on Friday, there’s a slight risk of brief wet flurries midday behind a cold front, Coulter said.
The national weather agency is projecting a 30 per cent chance of flurries and a -14 C low Friday night, followed by feeling close to -20 early Saturday morning Coulter added.
“Lake effect will be an issue for the traditional snow belts north of the city Friday night and Saturday as bitterly cold air briefly punches into the region,” Coulter added.
He also noted that next Wednesday night could offer brief wet flurries or mixed weather.
