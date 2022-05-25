Significant data breach involving patient data reported at three Toronto hospitals

Patients at three Scarborough hospitals may have had some of their personal information accessed following a data breach. (Pexels) Patients at three Scarborough hospitals may have had some of their personal information accessed following a data breach. (Pexels)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton