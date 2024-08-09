'Concerning trend:' SickKids ER has seen 16 injuries related to e-scooter use so far this summer

The Hospital for Sick Children says it is seeing a notable uptick this summer in the number of injuries related to e-scooters and e-bikes in Toronto, calling the increase a “concerning trend.”

In a news release published on its website, SickKids said in June and July alone, the emergency department has seen 16 injuries related to e-scooter use, compared to just five injuries over the same period last year.

“E-scooters and other similar devices can be attractive to children who may view them as toys or youth who use them for transportation,” Dr. Suzanne Beno, Medical Co-Director of the Trauma Program and Emergency Physician at SickKids, said in the release.

“We are seeing a notable increase in patients presenting to the Emergency Department with significant injuries from e-scooter use this season.”

Beno noted that high speeds, a lack of helmet use, young age and interaction with motor vehicles “all place children and youth at risk of serious injury if there is a fall or collision.”

According to the hospital, since 2020, the SickKids Trauma Registry has seen a “significant increase” in the number of serious injured tied to battery-powered devices, with e-scooters accounting for about 85 per cent of “battery-powered device” injuries from 2021 to 2024.

In more than 50 per cent of the injuries seen at the SickKids emergency department, the patient was not wearing a helmet, the hospital said.

“The dramatic rise in injury rates in recent years, and this summer alone, reflects a potentially emerging and concerning trend,” the news release continued.

SickKids notes that children under the age of 16 should not operate e-devices and anyone who does use battery-powered devices should always wear a proper-fitting helmet that is in good condition.

The hospital also encouraged users to follow the manufacturers warnings on age, height, and weight restrictions, adding that these devices should never be operated with multiple riders.