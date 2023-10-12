Shuttle buses to replace GO Train line this weekend. Here's what you need to know

A GO Train line will be replaced by buses this weekend as it undergoes construction and maintenance work.

As of 10 p.m. Friday, the Lakeshore East line will swap to bus service, which will run throughout the weekend.

The transit agency said bus connections for route 88 will also be impacted, and encouraged commuters to check their schedules before travel.

“You may need to leave earlier than you normally would to make all your connections,” GO Transit’s website reads.

FRIDAY SERVICE

For Friday, the train service will end right at 9:30 p.m. from Durham College Oshawa GO to Union Station. Buses will then run, heading to Durham College Oshawa, Ajax and Pickering stations before switching to express service to Union.

The transit agency told travellers to use the TTC if travelling through Rouge Hill, Guildwood, Eglinton, Scarborough or Danforth GO stations.

WEEKEND SERVICE

While the line is being replaced with shuttle buses, GO Transit said some bus strips will serve select routes before heading express to Union Station bus terminal:

Some will only go through Durham College Oshawa and Whitby GO stations

Some will only serve Ajax and Pickering GO stations

Select bus trips will go from Durham College Oshawa, Whitby, Ajax and Pickering GO station

The transit agency again encouraged using the TTC if commuters are looking to travel to and from Rouge Hill, Guildwood, Eglinton, Scarborough or Danforth GO stations. It also reminded customers that buses do not hold the same passenger capacity as trains, so other viable transit options include GO bus routes 92 or 96 to connect with local transit.

Highway 407 bus terminal is also a 45-minute subway ride to Union Station, with free parking on the weekends.

MONDAY SERVICE

On Oct. 16, there will be 30-minute all day train service from Durham College Oshawa to Danforth GO stations, but there will be no service to Union Station. Customers can, however, use the Richmond Hill GO station if looking to reach the downtown Toronto station.

The schedule for bus connection times also changed, so GO Transit encourages checking schedules ahead of travel.

Commuters can visit the GO Transit website for more information on how to navigate the shuttle buses this weekend.