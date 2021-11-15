TORONTO -- While more than 85 per cent of eligible Ontarians aged 12 and up have rolled up their sleeves to get the COVID-19 vaccine, many still remain hesitant to get the shot—especially people who are pregnant or are trying to get pregnant amid the pandemic.

About 66 per cent of pregnant people in Ontario are considered fully vaccinated as of Oct. 31, according to data from the ICES COVID-19 dashboard. This is despite the fact that pregnant people are classified by officials as being "highest-risk" when it comes to severe symptoms and hospitalization related to the novel coronavirus.

Many new or expecting parents have expressed concern about what kind of effect the vaccine could have on them or the birth of their child.

In the season 2 premiere of Life Unmasked, the team speaks with a panel of experts who answer some of the most common questions related to pregnancy and COVID-19, as well as questions from our listeners.

The guests—Victoria Male, an immunologist who specializes in pregnancy, science communicator Dr. Samantha Yammine and Chair of Family Medicine Obstetrics at St. Michael's Hospital Dr. Tali Bogler—talk about why pregnant people are at higher risk after contracting COVID-19, whether antibodies can be passed on to newborns and whether there are any safety concerns associated with getting the vaccine.

