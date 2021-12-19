A shooting at a convention centre in Brampton early this morning has left a man and woman with serious injuries.

Police said gunshots rang out at the Chandni Convention Centre, on Gateway Boulevard, located near Queen Street East and Torbram Road, at around 3:50 a.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found one woman who had been injured in the shooting. A short time later, a male occupant of a vehicle involved in a collision down the street was also found with gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to a trauma centre for treatment and their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

"We do believe this to be a targeted incident," Const. Sarah Patten told CP24 at the scene on Sunday.

"We don't have any suspects but we are currently canvassing the area."

Patten said there was an event at the convention centre last night and investigators believe it may have been a birthday party.

"We will be looking at the entire plaza for video surveillance," she said.

Anyone with dash camera footage of the area at the time of the shooting is asked to contact Peel Regional Police's Criminal Investigations Bureau.