Shooting in Rexdale sends one person to hospital
Toronto police are investigating a shooting in Rexdale that sent one person to the hospital on Thursday evening.
Police were called to near Rexdale Boulevard and Highway 27 North at 8:13 p.m. for reports of gunshots heard.
When officers arrived, they initially did not locate a victim but found a vehicle with bullet holes.
Police said they later learned that a victim had been located at a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
No suspect information has been released, but police said a black, four-door Infiniti sedan was seen fleeing the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2222 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
