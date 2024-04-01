TORONTO
Toronto

    • Shooting in midtown Toronto leaves 1 person injured

    Toronto police officers are on the scene of a shooting near Bayview Avenue and Pottery Road April 1, 2024. Toronto police officers are on the scene of a shooting near Bayview Avenue and Pottery Road April 1, 2024.
    One person has been injured following a shooting in Midtown Toronto on Monday morning.

    Police say they received a report of gunshots in a residential area near Bayview Avenue and Pottery Road around 8:08 a.m.

    One person has been transported to hospital with injuries, police say. Paramedics say the adult sustained serious injuries.

    A suspect was reported to have been seen fleeing the area in a blue SUV.

    Police are asking residents in the vicinity of Hampton Park Crescent and True Davidson Drive to “shelter in place” while officers search the area.

    Few other details have been released thus far.

