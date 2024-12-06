Man shot after altercation in North York: police

Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot during an altercation in North York late Thursday night.

It happened shortly after 11:30 p.m. in the area of Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue.

Police say there were reports of an altercation between two men in the area and a 40-year-old man was subsequently shot.

He was rushed to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact investigators.