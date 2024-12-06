TORONTO
Toronto

Man shot after altercation in North York: police

A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file photo. (Simon Sheehan /CP24) A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file photo. (Simon Sheehan /CP24)
Share

Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot during an altercation in North York late Thursday night.

It happened shortly after 11:30 p.m. in the area of Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue.

Police say there were reports of an altercation between two men in the area and a 40-year-old man was subsequently shot.

He was rushed to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact investigators.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING Canada's jobless rate jumps to near 8-year high of 6.8% in November

Canada's unemployment rate rose more than expected to 6.8 per cent in November, a near-eight-year high excluding the pandemic years, even as the economy added a net 50,500 jobs, data showed on Friday, likely boosting chances of a large interest rate cut next week.

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Barrie

Winnipeg

Atlantic

N.L.

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News