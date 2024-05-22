TORONTO
Toronto

    • Shooting in downtown Toronto leaves 1 man with critical injuries: police

    A man has been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after a shooting in Toronto’s downtown core.

    It happened shortly before 12:30 a.m. in the area of Sherbourne and Isabella streets, near Bloor Street.

    Police said a man was found at the back of a building in the area suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to hospital via emergency run. Police said they believe the shooting occurred outside.

    No information has been released on possible suspects but police said they were last seen fleeing the area on foot.

    No arrests have been made and police said the investigation is “active and ongoing.”

    opinion Joe Biden uses bully pulpit to bully Donald Trump on debates

    Donald Trump had spent weeks needling U.S. President Joe Biden for his refusal to commit to a debate. But Washington political columnist Eric Ham describes how in one fell swoop, Biden ingeniously stole the issue from the Trump campaign and made it his own.

