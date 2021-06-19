TORONTO -- Three children and a man were shot at a birthday party for a one-year-old child in Etobicoke Saturday evening, Toronto police say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Tandridge Crescent and Byng Avenue, west of Albion Avenue, just before 8 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located four victims, an 11-year-old boy, a five-year-old girl, a one-year-old child and a 23-year-old man.

Toronto police Supt. Ron Taverner told reporters at the scene that the one-year-old was grazed by a bullet while the man was shot in the leg.

Toronto paramedics said they transported a total of five victims to the hospital. One of the children is in life-threatening condition, one is in serious condition and the third sustained minor injuries.

They also took two men to the hospital, one with serious injuries and the other with minor injuries.

"It's unconscionable. It's hard to believe," Taverner said.

When asked if this was a targeted shooting, he said it is too early in the investigation to determine that.

"But at this particular time, it doesn't look like any of the people that were shot were particularly targeted. It seems like that they were just there and happened to be… ended up being shot by the shooters."

He noted that they have not determined the number of suspects. Taverner added that there was a vehicle seen speeding away from the scene.

"At this particular time, we're working on descriptions of suspects, and we can't provide anything concrete right at the present time," Taverner said.

He is urging anyone with information to contact police.