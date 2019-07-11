

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





The sex assault case of Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard will be heard by a jury and judge if it goes to trial.

The decision was made as Hoggard appeared in a Toronto courtroom on Thursday for the first day of a two-day preliminary hearing.

Hoggard made the request for the decision to be made through his lawyer.

He was arrested by Toronto police last summer and was charged with two counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm and one count of sexual interference.

The charges relate to three separate incidents involving a girl under the age of 16 and a woman that took place in the Toronto area back in 2016, police allege.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges laid against him.

Prior to the charges being laid against the musician, allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced against him online. At the time, Hedley went on an indefinite hiatus.

While denying ever engaging in non-consensual sexual behaviour, Hoggard previously stated publicly that he had acted in a way that objectified women.

Hoggard arrived at Old City Hall in downtown Toronto just before 10 a.m. on Thursday. He was seen walking in the building with his wife, Canadian actress Rebekah Asselstine.

The preliminary hearing, which will determine whether or not the case goes to trial, will continue on Friday.

There is a publication ban on any evidence presented at the hearing.