

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Environment Canada has issued multiple severe thunderstorm warnings and watches for Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area.

Severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain are expected to develop Wednesday afternoon and evening.

The weather agency attributed the storm to a hot and humid air mass that has been accumulating ahead of a cold front.

The regions covered in the warning include Hamilton, Halton, Peel, Peterborough, York, Durham and Barrie.

Wednesday’s hot and humid daytime temperature in Toronto broke a 73-year-old record.

The mercury hit 32 C at Pearson International Airport by the afternoon, but it felt closer to 42 with the humidity, according to Environment Canada.

The last temperature record for this date was 31.7 C and set back in 1945. The average daytime high for this time of year is 23 C.

In advance of the scorching conditions Environment Canada issued a heat warning for some areas west of the GTA, including Hamilton and Niagara Region, though the warning has not been extended to include Toronto at this point.

By Wednesday afternoon, Environment Canada issued a severe thunder warning for much of southern Ontario, including Hamilton, Halton, Peel, Peterborough, York, Durham and Barrie.