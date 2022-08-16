Severe thunderstorm, 55 mm of rain set to hit parts of southern Ontario

A severe thunderstorm warning has ended for parts of Ontario forecast to see heavy rainfall amounts of around 55 mm on Tuesday night.

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for York – Durham on Tuesday at 5:50 p.m. with downpours expected within one hour.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are now in effect across portions of southwestern Ontario. Heavy rainfall with amounts up to 50 millimeters in one hour are possible. #ONstorm

Keep up to date with warnings here👉https://t.co/3dnkxjqz25 pic.twitter.com/hdtQ5hLQAI — ECCC Weather Ontario (@ECCCWeatherON) August 16, 2022

“This severe thunderstorm is located 5 kilometres southeast of Janetville, moving west at 10 km/h,” the weather agency said.

Not long after, just before 6:20 p.m., Environment Canada also released a warning for Peterborough – Kawartha Lakes.

“This quasi stationary cluster of severe thunderstorms is located from Lake Scugog to Bethany.”

The weather agency reminded residents in impacted parts of the province that flash floods and water pooling could take place.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when a thunderstorm is likely to produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds or torrential rainfall.