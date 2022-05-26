Several Toronto schools locked down after male carrying rifle shot by police

Multiple Toronto schools were in lockdown after a person was shot near an elementary school in Scarborough’s Port Union area on Thursday afternoon, first responders and an eyewitness said.

Police were called to Maberley Crescent and Oxhorn Road for reports of a person carrying a rifle on the street around 1 p.m.

Paramedics tell CP24 they were called to the corner of Lawrence Avenue East and Port Union Road at 1:24 p.m. for a reported shooting.

Paramedics are shown on scene after a shooting near a Scarborough school on Thursday.

Police said an officer discharged a firearm at a suspect, striking them at least once. The suspect is now in police custody in unknown condition.

Video obtained from the scene shows officers cordoning off a section of Port Union Road. An orange tarp was seen covering something on the sidewalk.

Toronto District School Board says Joseph Howe Senior Public School, Sir Oliver Mowat Collegiate Institute and William G Davis Junior Public School were all initially placed under lockdown. Charlottetown Junior Public School and Centennial Road Junior Public School were in hold and secures.

As of 3 p.m., all lockdowns and hold and secures had been lifted, with the exception of William G Davis Junior Public School, which remains in hold and secure, to "ensure an orderly dismissal."

Toronto Catholic District School Board confirmed that St. Brendan Catholic School was also placed under lockdown, which lifted just before 2:10 p.m.

Police have said there is no wider threat to the public at this time. A media officer will be present at the scene at 3 p.m. to provide further details.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU), the agency responsible for investigating circumstances involving police that have resulted in a death or serious injury, has confirmed they have invoked their mandate folllowing Thursday's incident.

With files from CP24's Chris Herhalt.

This is a developing story. More to come…