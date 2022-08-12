Several road and transit closures in effect this weekend in Toronto
A number of road closures and restrictions will be in effect in Toronto this weekend due to events and infrastructure work.
Here’s the full list:
Event road closures
- Danforth Avenue, from Warden Avenue to Byng Avenue, and Danforth Road, from Landry Avenue to Danforth Avenue, will be closed to vehicle traffic from 7 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Saturday to accommodate the Wheels on the Danforth street festival.
- Market Street will continue to be closed this weekend from Front Street East to The Esplanade to accommodate the “I Heart Market Street” activities.
Infrastructure closures
- Queen’s Park, between Bloor Street West and Queen’s Park Crescent, is currently reduced to two southbound lanes and one northbound lane for TTC construction work at Museum Station.
- Travel lanes on The Queensway between Parkside Drive and Roncesvalles Avenue are reduced to a minimum of one shared travel lane in each direction for King-Queen-Queensway-Roncesvalles TTC track replacement and road reconstruction work. King Street West is also closed at this intersection, and eastbound left turns are not permitted from The Queensway to Glendale Avenue.
- The Carlton Street and Church Street intersection is currently closed for streetcar track replacement.
- Westbound Lake Shore Boulevard East between Parliament Street and Lower Sherbourne Street is reduced to a single lane until 9 p.m. on Saturday, for gas main installation work by Enbridge.
- The northbound Don Valley Parkway on-ramp from Lake Shore Boulevard West will be closed overnight, from 12:01 a.m. to 5 a.m., on Sunday and Monday for road inspection work.
ActiveTO closures
- Bayview Avenue, from Rosedale Valley Road to Lawren Harris Square, and River Street, between Bayview Avenue and Spruce Street, will be closed to vehicle traffic for ActiveTO from 7 a.m. on Saturday until 7 p.m. on Sunday.
- Roads within High Park will be closed to vehicle traffic during the weekend.
Transit closures
- There will be no subway service on Saturday and Sunday on a portion of Line 1 between Lawrence and St. Clair stations due to Metrolinx construction of the Eglinton Crosstown LRT.
- Riders travelling on the University side of Line 1 this weekend may experience longer travel and wait times as trains will alternate use of the southbound track between Wilson and Lawrence West stations for maintenance work on the northbound track.
- On Sunday, service on the portion of Line 2 between St. George and Broadview stations will begin by noon due to beam replacement work on Prince Edward (Bloor) Viaduct.
- On Saturday, Lake Shore East and West GO train schedules will be adjusted to accommodate the Toronto FC game.
