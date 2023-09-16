Several people assaulted outside Kipling Station, officer injured during arrest

Four people were injured, including a Toronto police officer, after a fight broke out on Saturday evening outside Kipling Station.

Police were called to the scene just after 7:20 p.m. for reports of a man who had assaulted several people in the bus bay.

Duty Insp. Jeff Bangild told reporters at the scene that officers arrived to find two people fighting.

When one officer jumped in to arrest one of the individuals, Bangild said the officer got injured in the leg during the scuffle. They are now being treated in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after, one man was taken into custody.