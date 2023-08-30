Several lanes of Hwy. 401 closed after transport truck collides with three other vehicles east of Toronto

A tractor trailer collision on Highway 401 in Bowmanville is pictured Wednesday August 30, 2023. (@OPP_HSD/Twitter) A tractor trailer collision on Highway 401 in Bowmanville is pictured Wednesday August 30, 2023. (@OPP_HSD/Twitter)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton