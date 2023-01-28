Seven people pulled from residential fire in Toronto’s Eglinton West area

Seven people were pulled from a residential fire in Toronto’s Eglinton West area on Saturday morning.

Toronto Fire Services (TFS) arrived just before 10:30 a.m. to find smoke at the Eglinton Avenue West and Keele Street residential unit on top of a commercial property.

Fire crews on scene in Toronto’s Eglinton West area on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 (CP24/ Bryann Aguilar).

Seven occupants with fire-related injuries were assessed on-scene, three of which were taken to local hospitals for smoke inhalation and minor injuries, according to paramedics.

“Our thoughts are with the injured and all affected. Stay safe everyone,” TFS wrote in a Tweet on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews say the fire is under control and the investigations bureau is en route.