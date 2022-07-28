Service Ontario employees among 28 people charged after police bust major auto-theft organizations
More than 200 stolen cars have been recovered and 28 people have been charged, including an unspecified number of Service Ontario employees, in connection with the dismantling of three auto-theft based criminal organizations that operated out of Ontario and Saskatchewan, police say.
According to the Ontario Provincial Police, a 22-month investigation, titled Project MYRA, began in September 2022 after police uncovered an auto theft network they allege was modifying stolen vehicles’ identification numbers (VINs) in order to sell them.
Police say the thefts occurred mainly in Ontario.
As a result of the investigation, police said they recovered 215 vehicles they say are worth more than $12 million. According to investigators, about 37 per cent of the vehicles recovered were Acuras or Honda.
“A wide range of stolen vehicles have been recovered, including high-end vehicles,” OPP Deputy Commissioner Chuck Cox told reporters at a news conference on Thursday. “Some vehicles recovered by the investigative team has been linked to other criminal activities.”
In total, police said 28 people were charged, including employees with Service Ontario.
Police allege Service Ontario employees assisted with the “illegitimate registration of stolen vehicles.” Officials did not say how many employees were involved.
Of those charged, 26 are from Ontario, while two are from Saskatchewan.
The suspects’ ages range from 27 to 59 and they are primarily residents of the Greater Toronto Area, however some of the accused were also from Stoney Creek, Kitchener, Caledon, Bradford, and Gravenhurst.
In total, just over 240 charges were laid. The offences vary and include using a forged document, trafficking in property obtained by crime, fraud over $5,000, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and breach of trust.
Police said they executed a total of 44 search warrants throughout the investigation, resulting in the seizure of six firearms, 230 grams of suspected fentanyl, 1,840 grams of suspected cocaine, 77 kilograms of cannabis, 150 grams of suspected cannabis resin, and 10 grams of suspected psilocybin.
Investigators said they also seized $160,000 in cash as well as $8,400 in U.S. currency. Two money counters and two laser marking machines were also found.
“This investigation has not focused on petty vehicle theft. The accused have utilize these fraudulently registered vehicles to participate in criminal activities,” OPP Det. Insp. Andy Bradford said.
Ontario Provincial Police said the joint investigation resulted in the dismantling of three criminal organizations allegedly involved in the fraudulent modification and sale of stolen vehicles.
- Download our app to get local alerts to your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
The first was based in Peel Region and was responsible for altering VINs from vehicles stolen in Ontario and then reselling them, police said.
The second was based in Durham Region and Toronto, police said. This network is alleged to have fraudulently registered stolen vehicles in Saskatchewan, transferred fraudulent vehicle documents to Ontario, registered the vehicles and resold them to various individuals. Police say these vehicles were also sold to other criminal networks.
The remaining organization was based in York Region and dealt primarily with high-end stolen vehicles, police said.
“By modifying the VINs of these vehicles, these criminal organizations were able to fraudulently register the vehicles and take advantage of consumers who may have unknowingly purchased a stolen vehicle,” Cox said. “Citizens of Ontario deserve to have peace of mind when it comes to making a purchase as large as a vehicle.”
“We want to take this opportunity to remind everyone to be extremely cautious when purchasing a used vehicle. If any part of the transaction or anything leading up to the transaction seems suspicious, do not provide funds and contact law enforcement.”
Five of the accused remain in custody while the remaining 23 suspects are set to appear in court in July and August.
HUNDREDS MORE STOLEN VEHICLES RECOVERED IN PEEL
Ontario police forces warned they are seeing a spike in vehicle thefts in recent months. In addition to a string of violent carjackings, vehicle owners have also seen their property removed from their driveways in the middle of the night.
In January of this year, about two dozen people were charged with 300 combined offences in connection with a “prolific auto theft ring” in the Greater Toronto Area. And in April, CTV News Toronto tracked a vehicle stolen from Ontario overseas to a suburb of Lagos in Africa.
“Currently we are seeing hundreds of vehicles being stolen on a monthly basis, which is substantially higher than previous months,” Peel Regional Police Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich said. “This is an issue and a concern which extends outside of our jurisdiction and province.”
Milinovich said that while about 200 vehicles were recovered in Project MYRA, in Peel that number if closer to 1,000 to date. In total, the vehicles are worth about $42 million.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Feds propose to pay $1,337 for AR-15 under mandatory firearms buyback program
The federal government is proposing $1,337 in compensation for turning in an AR-15 rifle under a mandatory buyback program.
Attendees arriving at Quebec pilgrimage site where Pope Francis to host mass
Hundreds of people have begun arriving at the shrine of Ste-Anne-de-Beaupre, east of Quebec City, to listen to Pope Francis host the second mass of his Canadian tour, which he has called a pilgrimage of penance.
Service Ontario employees among 28 people charged after police bust major auto-theft organizations
More than 200 stolen cars have been recovered and 28 people have been charged, including an unspecified number of Service Ontario employees, in connection with the dismantling of three auto-theft based criminal organizations.
Making the EV transition: How will governments recoup lost gas tax revenue?
As more Canadians make the transition to electric vehicles, what is less certain is how governments will recoup potentially billions in lost gas tax revenue.
Who is Viktor Bout, Russian arms dealer known as the 'Merchant of Death', touted for U.S. prisoner swap?
The future of two American citizens detained in Russia could hinge on the release of a convicted Russian arms dealer, nicknamed the 'Merchant of Death' by his accusers, whose life story inspired a Hollywood film.
Man killed by police identified as RCMP officer after alleged attack on woman, teen in Monteregie
An RCMP officer was killed by police in Quebec after an alleged attack on a woman and teenager at his home in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu.
Wealthy dentist denies killing wife on African safari trip
A wealthy dentist accused of shooting and killing his wife in their cabin at the end of an African safari trip testified Wednesday that an unfamiliar shotgun they brought with them to hunt a leopard accidentally went off, wounding her as she hurried to pack early in the morning.
'I had to speak out': Indigenous woman explains why she sang to Pope Francis in Maskwacis
The woman who spontaneously sang in Cree to Pope Francis after his apology in Maskwacis on Monday says she did it for her family members affected by residential schools.
'Crisis stage': Food banks in Canada stretched thin amid high inflation, increased demand
Food banks say they are being stretched thin as more Canadians seek out their services amid skyrocketing prices at grocery stores.
Montreal
-
Attendees arriving at Quebec pilgrimage site where Pope Francis to host mass
Hundreds of people have begun arriving at the shrine of Ste-Anne-de-Beaupre, east of Quebec City, to listen to Pope Francis host the second mass of his Canadian tour, which he has called a pilgrimage of penance.
-
Man killed by police identified as RCMP officer after alleged attack on woman, teen in Monteregie
An RCMP officer was killed by police in Quebec after an alleged attack on a woman and teenager at his home in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu.
-
Supreme Court refuses to hear appeal of Legault government's COVID-19 state of emergency
The Supreme Court of Canada has refused to hear the appeal of Stanislas Bricka, a lawyer from Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Que., who asked the courts to declare the renewal of the state of health emergency by the Francois Legault government invalid.
London
-
London shooting investigation
London police are investigating a shooting that happened around 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
-
More temporary closures of rural hospital emergency departments
As the August long weekend approaches, so does another round of rural hospital closures.
-
Hit and run in Woodstock
Woodstock police are investigating a hit and run collision.
Kitchener
-
Two motorcycle riders injured after collision on major Kitchener road
Waterloo region police are investigating a collision in the area of Trussler Road.
-
Hit and run in Woodstock
Woodstock police are investigating a hit and run collision.
-
COVID-19 vaccine bookings for babies and toddlers open in Ontario
Parents excitedly logged on to Ontario's vaccine booking portal Thursday morning to set up long-awaited COVID-19 vaccine appointments for their babies and preschoolers.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police charge Ottawa woman in grandparent scheme
A 20-year-old Ottawa woman has been charged for allegedly scamming a Sudbury senior out of $9,000 in a grandparent scheme and Sudbury police say they are concerned there may be more victims.
-
Ontario hospital network mourns loss of three doctors who died within a week
A hospital network in Ontario is mourning the loss of three doctors who died within days of one another last week.
-
Ottawa
-
Ottawa firefighter died after ‘advanced parachute maneuver' while skydiving company says
An Ottawa firefighter who died in a skydiving accident in Arnprior, Ont. suffered fatal injuries "during the landing process following an advanced parachute maneuver," according to the skydiving company.
-
Here's how you can book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in Ottawa for children under the age of 5
Children under the age of five can roll up their sleeve and receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Ottawa today, as Ontario expands eligibility for the vaccine to the province's youngest.
-
Eastern Ontario tornado: The story of the man inside this truck
An Ontario man survived with minor injuries after his truck was thrown more than 20 metres from the roadway during a tornado in eastern Ontario.
Windsor
-
Windsor unveils new $7.5M greenhouse, geared to save the city money
A new urban greenhouse is now operational on the edge of Jackson Park.
-
Children under five now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine: Here’s where Windsor-Essex parents can book an appointment
Parents in Windsor-Essex are now able to book paediatric COVID-19 vaccine appointments for their young children.
-
Chatham-Kent fire officials warn residents to stay off Black Bridge
Chatham-Kent fire officials are asking residents to steer clear of Black Bridge due to safety concerns following a fire Wednesday.
Barrie
-
-
RCMP charges ex-staffer for Barrie mayor hopeful with mischief
Former MP Alex Nuttall is running for mayor of Barrie as one of his former staffers is accused of hacking into the Erin O'Toole campaign's computer data during the 2020 Conservative Party of Canada Leadership race.
-
Paddles up for Dragon Boat Festival
Barrie's 18 annual Dragon Boat Festival returns to Lake Simcoe after a two-year COVID-19-related hiatus
Atlantic
-
N.S. opens COVID-19 vaccine bookings for children under 5
Nova Scotians can now book a COVID-19 vaccine for children under the age of five. The province opened vaccine bookings for children between the ages of six months and under five years on Thursday.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador reports first probable case of monkeypox
The Newfoundland and Labrador government is reporting the province's first probable case of monkeypox. Acting chief medical officer of health Dr. Rosann Seviour is holding a news conference later this morning on the situation.
-
N.S. man charged after crashing stolen truck into SUV, killing two people: RCMP
A Nova Scotia man is facing charges after he allegedly stole a truck and crashed into an SUV, killing the two people inside.
Calgary
-
Pedestrian hit and killed in northeast Calgary
A woman in her twenties is dead after being hit by a car in northeast Calgary.
-
Fallout from transphobic remarks continues for Valbella Gourmet Foods
The fallout continued for a Canmore food company Wednesday as a number of Bow Valley businesses and institutions announced they would not be doing business with them anymore.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Stormy weather possible in Calgary this weekend as heat warnings continue
Stormy weather is possible through a heat-warned weekend.
Winnipeg
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW | Winnipeg police investigating 15 'grandparent scam' reports over last 6 days
The Winnipeg Police Service is reporting a “significant” spike in local ‘grandparent scams,’ which is a scheme that tries to get money from elderly people by tricking them into thinking their grandchild is in legal trouble.
-
'I had to speak out': Indigenous woman explains why she sang to Pope Francis in Maskwacis
The woman who spontaneously sang in Cree to Pope Francis after his apology in Maskwacis on Monday says she did it for her family members affected by residential schools.
-
Woman dead after being hit by city dump truck: Winnipeg police
A woman died Wednesday afternoon after she was hit by a dump truck in Winnipeg's North End.
Vancouver
-
Decades-old temperature records broken across B.C. amid heat wave
With B.C. still seeing high temperatures across the province amid a heat wave, several more records fell or were tied in the province Wednesday.
-
'Irate' man smashes vehicles, threatens drivers with metal tank near highway on-ramp: RCMP
Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after an "irate man" reportedly smashed vehicles and threatened drivers near a highway on-ramp in Richmond Wednesday.
-
Crowd shows best behaviour at night 2 of Vancouver's Celebration of Light
It appears fireworks fans were on their best behaviour at day two of Vancouver's Celebration of Light.
Edmonton
-
Alberta to offer vaccine to queer men at 'higher risk' of monkeypox exposure
Alberta is making a limited supply of vaccine available to queer men starting Friday to help them protect themselves from monkeypox.
-
Old Strathcona celebrating dog-friendly businesses with weekend Pet Prowl
Whyte Avenue has gone to the dogs. The Old Strathcona Business Association (OSBA) has launched a new pet-friendly business map that highlights more than 80 shops, services, and restaurant patios where canines are welcome.
-
City accepting applications for boulevard gardens
The city is encouraging Edmontonians to add character to their neighbourhood by planting a boulevard garden.