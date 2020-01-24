TORONTO -- Durham police say the three people sent to hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Whitby Thursday morning are now in stable condition.

Police said the collision occurred in the area of Thickson Road and Consumers Drive at around 9:49 a.m. and left three people with serious injuries, including one person who had to be airlifted to hospital.

Witnesses told police that a Saturn sedan was travelling southbound on Thickson Road when it swerved to avoid a collision with a northbound vehicle that had started to turn left.

The sedan collided with a traffic signal pole and a pedestrian before it came to a stop on the southeast corner of the intersection, police said.

Officers said the pedestrian was thrown into a third vehicle and a pole was knocked over and lay across the intersection.

The 19-year-old driver of the sedan from Scugog Township was rushed to hospital, and a 55-year-old passenger from Oshawa was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre.

Both are now in stable condition with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The 22-year-old male pedestrian from Oshawa was also rushed to a Toronto trauma hospital. He remains in hospital in stable condition.

The 62-year-old driver of the second vehicle was not injured in the crash.

Police are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.

Anyone with are asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 5255.