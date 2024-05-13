TORONTO
Toronto

1 person critically injured in North York shooting: paramedics

One person was critically injured in a shooting near Keele Street and Finch Avenue early Monday morning. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24) One person was critically injured in a shooting near Keele Street and Finch Avenue early Monday morning. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)
One person suffered serious, life-threatening injuries after a shooting in North York early Monday morning, Toronto paramedics say.

Paramedics told CP24 that one person was transported to hospital from the scene, located at Finch Avenue and Keele Street.

A second person who was injured during the shooting made their own way to hospital, paramedics added.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects.

