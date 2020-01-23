One person airlifted to hospital after Whitby crash
One person had to be airlifted to hospital following a crash in Whitby on Thursday morning. (Twitter / @DRPS)
One person had to be airlifted to hospital following a crash in Whitby on Thursday morning.
The collision occurred in the area of Thickson Road and Consumers Drive at around 10 a.m.
According to investigators, a pedestrian was hit after a vehicle struck a pole.
A passenger inside the vehicle had to be airlifted to hospital to be treated for serious injuries. The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.
No other injuries have been reported.
The cause of the collision is not yet known.
Officers are in the area conducting an investigation into the matter. Roads nearby have been blocked off as a result.
Anyone with further information is asked to contact police.