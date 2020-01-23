One person had to be airlifted to hospital following a crash in Whitby on Thursday morning.

The collision occurred in the area of Thickson Road and Consumers Drive at around 10 a.m.

Serious collision in the area of Thickson and Champlain. One person has serious injuries. Other injuries unknown at this time. Media officer heading to the scene to gather more details. @Ornge will be attempting to attend the area. — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) January 23, 2020

According to investigators, a pedestrian was hit after a vehicle struck a pole.

A passenger inside the vehicle had to be airlifted to hospital to be treated for serious injuries. The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

No other injuries have been reported.

The cause of the collision is not yet known.

Officers are in the area conducting an investigation into the matter. Roads nearby have been blocked off as a result.

We would like vehicles to avoid the area of Thickson and Champlain as this will be a few hours. Officers are dealing with numerous pedestrians near helicopter. Please stay away from area. Traffic services branch attending the scene. — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) January 23, 2020

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police.