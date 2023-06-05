Serious crash forces closure of northbound lanes on Highway 427

A serious crash on Highway 427 forced the closure of the northbound lanes on June 5. (CTV News Toronto) A serious crash on Highway 427 forced the closure of the northbound lanes on June 5. (CTV News Toronto)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton