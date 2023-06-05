Serious crash forces closure of northbound lanes on Highway 427

A man is being rushed to hospital with critical injuries after a crash that forced the closure of the northbound lanes on Highway 427.

The collision happened Monday around 10 a.m. on Highway 427 near Highway 407 in Woodbridge.

A man has been taken to hospital with critical injuries.

Toronto paramedics said a man, around the age of 30, is being rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the northbound lanes of Highway 427 are closed at Highway 407.

This is a developing news story. More information to come.