Senior charged in connection with sexual assault of 13-year-old girl in east Toronto

Toronto police have arrested a senior who allegedly sexually assaulted a 13-year-old at a restaurant in the east end.

On April 12, shortly after 10 p.m., officers said they were called to the area of Pape and Cosburn avenues in response to a call for a sexual assault.

Officers say a 13-year-old girl was at a restaurant with some friends, and a man was sitting at a table nearby.

When she walked past his table, police allege he sexually assaulted her.

Toronto police charged Morris Tadros, 77, with sexual assault and sexual interference.

Tadros is expected to appear in court on June 1. The charges have not yet been proven in court.

Toronto police believe there may be more victims and ask anyone with information to call them at 416-808-5500 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 222-TIPS (8477).