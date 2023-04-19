Senior charged in connection with sexual assault of 13-year-old girl in east Toronto

Toronto police arrested and charged 77-year-old in connection with a sexual assault. (Toronto Police Service) Toronto police arrested and charged 77-year-old in connection with a sexual assault. (Toronto Police Service)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton