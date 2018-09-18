

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Four days after an Ancaster father was shot dead outside his home, investigators have released surveillance camera video of a vehicle possibly used in the brazen murder.

Albert Iavarone, 50, had just arrived at his Sunflower Crescent residence at around 10 p.m. on Thursday when a gunman hiding in bushes nearby ambushed him.

Hamilton police found Iavarone collapsed in the doorway of his home with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He died at the scene.

In the hours following his death, police suggested Iavarone’s association to people in the organized crime world is “one of the avenues” they’re looking at as a possible motive in the shooting.

Surveillance camera footage reviewed by police that day allegedly showed the suspect pull onto the street in a vehicle and park. It’s at that point investigators say the suspect hid in bushes, waiting for Iavarone to return home.

In some of that footage, released Tuesday, the vehicle can be seen driving down the crescent.

“While the infrared camera can distort the colour of the vehicle, it is believed to be a light-coloured SUV or crossover-type product,” police wrote in a news release.

No new details were provided about a possible suspect.

Police went on to urge people who may have a home or vehicle equipped with a dashboard or security camera, and were in the area in the two weeks preceding the murder, to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.