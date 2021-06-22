TORONTO -- Toronto Police Chief James Ramer says investigators have charged a second suspect in connection with a shoot-out at a toddler’s birthday party in Rexdale that injured three children over the weekend.

The large party was underway near Tandridge Crescent and Byng Avenue Saturday evening when the violence broke out.

Speaking with reporters Tuesday afternoon, Ramer said the gunfire erupted after an argument broke out between two men at the party shortly before 8 p.m.

“During the party an argument broke out between two men and two men began shooting at each other, at which point people in attendance joined in an exchange of gunfire,” Ramer said.

Four people were injured. An 11-year-old boy and a one-year-old boy were taken to hospital for treatment and have since been released. A five-year-old girl was struck in the head and remains in the hospital in critical condition.

A 24-year-old man was shot in the leg and is still in hospital. Ramer said Tuesday that he is believed to have been one of the initial shooters.

He has been identified by police as Demar Cadogan of Toronto and is facing multiple weapons charges in connection with the shooting.

Ramer said that a second suspect believed to be the other initial shooter was arrested today.

Police said 21-year-old Kevin George of Toronto has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault, four counts of discharging a firearm with intent to endanger life, several other firearms-related offenses and one count of failing to comply with recognizance.

Investigators said they continue to look for other suspects who either fired weapons or were accessories after the fact.

“If you were involved in this incident, I suggest you find a lawyer and turn yourself in,” Ramer said. “We're working very hard to identify everyone who is involved at that party and we will be arresting all of you.”

Ramer urged anyone with information to contact investigators or call Crime Stoppers anonymously.

“You know any shooting in a neighborhood is traumatic, but this one involving three young children and at a birthday party is particularly despicable,” he said. “So I hope that will help influence people to give some consideration to contacting the police to help us when you can, if you can.”