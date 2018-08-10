

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A second suspect has been charged in connection with the murder of a 46-year-old man at his Brampton residence.

Peel Regional Police say they found Valentino Pauletto dead in his home on April 8. Officers were called to the area of Middleton Way and MacKay Street around 2:15 p.m. and say they discovered “a victim suffering obvious signs of trauma.”

Pauletto succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Police have not said how he died, but said they believe the homicide was an “isolated incident.”

That same day, investigators charged 36-year-old John Albert Lopez with accessory after the fact to murder.

On Aug. 9, police charged a second suspect, who they have identified as Brampton resident Colin Sookram, 23, with second-degree murder. He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.