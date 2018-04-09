

Codi Wilson and Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A 36-year-old man is being charged with accessory after the fact to murder in connection with a homicide in Brampton.

Peel Regional Police say a 46-year-old man was found dead in his Brampton residence Sunday afternoon. Officers were called to the area of Middleton Way and MacKay Street at around 2:15 p.m. and discovered “a victim suffering obvious signs of trauma.”

Police say the man succumbed to his injuries.

Police have not disclosed how the man died, but said they believe he was the victim of homicide. In a news release issued Monday, Peel Police identified the victim as Valentino Pauletto from Brampton.

Peel Regional Police’s homicide unit investigated and called the situation an “isolated incident.”

A suspect police identify as John Albert Lopez, who doesn’t appear to have a fixed address, is being charged with accessory after the fact to murder. Lopez is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.