

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police have now arrested two people after a police officer was allegedly threatened and his vehicle jumped on in the downtown core.

The incident happened in the aftermath of the Raptors’ win over the Milwaukee Bucks on May 25.

According to police, the cruiser was stopped in the area of Yonge and Dundas streets at around 11:20 p.m. when several suspects began jumping on the vehicle.

An officer inside the vehicle tried to arrest one of the suspects, but was encroached upon by the crowd. According to police, one of the suspects threatened to kill the officer.

Concerned for his safety, the officer let the suspect go and got back in the vehicle, police said.

Following the incident, police said they were looking for seven suspects.

On May 29, Yoel Martinez-Hernandez, 19, turned himself in to police and was charged with mischief. Police allege Martinez-Hernandez to be suspect #2.

On Thursday, police said that Cesar Ortiz-Rojas, 22, turned himself in to investigators on June 1. Police allege him to be Suspect #4. He has since been charged with mischief.

Police say suspects 1, 3, 6 and 7 are still wanted for mischief. Suspect five is wanted for threatening death.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.