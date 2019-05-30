

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





One of seven suspects wanted for allegedly jumping on the roof of a police cruiser following the Raptors Game 6 win against the Milwaukee Bucks has turned himself in to police.

The incident occurred around 11:20 p.m. near Yonge and Dundas streets after the Raptors historic win Saturday night.

According to police, the cruiser was stopped in the area when several men began to jump on top of it.

Police said that an officer attempted to arrest one of the men when the crowd began to encroach on him. Police said that one of the suspects threatened to kill the officer.

Fearing for his safety, the officer released the suspect and got back into his car, police said.

On Wednesday, investigators released surveillance camera images of seven male suspects accused in the incident.

In a news release issued Thursday, investigators said that a 19-year-old man had turned himself over to police.

The suspect, identified by police as Toronto-resident Yoel Martinez-Hernandez, has since been charged with mischief. He is scheduled to appear in court on July 10.

Police have also released a new photograph of one of the other suspects. The suspect is wanted for threatening death.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.