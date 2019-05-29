

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Police have released surveillance camera images of seven male suspects who jumped onto the roof of a cruiser as fans celebrated the Raptors’ Game 6 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks late Saturday night.

Police say that the cruiser was stopped in the Yonge Street and Dundas Street area at around 11:20 p.m. when several men jumped on top of it.

Police say that an officer attempted to arrest one of the men when the crowd began to encroach on him. At that point one of the suspects threatened to kill the officer prompting him to seek safety, police say.

“Fearing for his safety, the officer let the suspect go and got back into his car,” police said in a news release issued on Wednesday afternoon. “The Toronto Police Service reminds people to celebrate responsibly and safely, and within the law.”

Thousands of fans flooded the streets after the Raptors historic win on Saturday night, including a large crowd that gathered at Yonge-Dundas Square.

Police previously said that there were no arrests, calling it an “impressive” result.

They may have spoken too soon, however.

“It's impressive. It certainly is. We're amazed -- police were there to keep the peace and that's exactly what happened,” TPS spokesperson Katrina Arrogante told The Canadian Press on Sunday.

Anyone with information about the incident near Yonge and Dundas streets is asked to contact police at (416) 808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (416) 222-TIPS (8477).