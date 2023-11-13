Search resumes for missing person believed to be inside Toronto home during explosion
Fire crews are continuing to search for the body of a person missing following a house explosion in Scarborough on Sunday morning.
Firefighters resumed their search on Monday following the explosion, which occurred at a residence on Kitchener Road, near King and Galloway roads, at around 11:40 a.m.
Crews arrived to find “a high level of damage consistent with what we generally see as a result of an explosion,” Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg told reporters on Sunday.
Pegg said there were reports that there was one occupant in the home at the time of the incident and crews have not yet been able to locate them.
Multiple emergency responders attended the scene and after a preliminary search of the debris, the occupant was not found.
While no remains have been discovered, the fire service will be bringing in equipment for body removal as they believe that the person inside the home likely did not survive the blast, crews told CP24.
The Office of the Fire Marshal is on the scene.
Officials have not yet said what led to the explosion.
A spokesperson for the OFM told reporters Monday that crews are assessing the site to make sure it is safe to do their work.
"A little bit later this morning what we’ll be doing is utilizing heavy equipment. We will be getting into the building to start de-layering the debris and initiating our investigation to determine the cause of the fire," the spokesperson said at the scene.
"We are going on the premise that there is someone inside and that will be part of the investigation and the excavation process."
