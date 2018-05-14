

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Police are trying to identify a man accused of installing a hidden camera in the public washroom of a business in Scarborough last week.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, police say a man walked into a business near Midland Avenue and Silver Star Boulevard and entered the washroom.

Once inside, it’s alleged he fastened a fake socket to the wall of the washroom.

Police say officers were called to the business two days later, after a camera was found hidden inside the socket.

The camera, police say, “could be used to surreptitiously record people who were using the washroom.”

On Monday, investigators released an image taken from the business’s surveillance camera of a man wanted in connection with the case.

The suspect is described as an Asian male who is between 25 and 40 years old, clean shaven with short black hair and a thin to medium build. He was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt or jacket with blue stripes on the sleeves, tan pants and blue shoes.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.