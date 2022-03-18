Scientific director of Ontario's science table announces resignation
The epidemiologist who has served as one of the key voices on Ontario’s Science Advisory Table throughout most of the COVID-19 pandemic is resigning from the post in order to take a research job overseas.
Dr. Peter Jüni, who is the scientific director of the group of volunteer epidemiologists and researchers responsible for advising the Ford government on its pandemic policy, has accepted a position at Oxford University, in England, which he will begin July 1.
He will continue his work with the Ontario Science Advisory Table in the interim but he tells CP24 that he plans to step aside by the late spring.
“It is probably what is the logical next step and it feels right, even though I can be honest I'm quite emotional and I will be heartbroken to leave,” he said during an interview on Friday afternoon.
The Swiss-born Jüni became a frequent media commentator during the COVID-19 pandemic, appearing frequently on CP24 and other networks to discuss the latest developments and to offer insight on the path the province was on.
He also, on occasion, found himself at odds with the Ford government, particularly over its decision to close playgrounds and other recreational amenities last spring.
Speaking with CP24 on Friday, Jüni said that his decision to leave now is mostly being driven by a desire to be closer to family, including two adult children living in Switzerland.
But he said that he will always be “tremendously grateful” for the seven years he spent living and working in Toronto.
News of his departure comes ahead of the province lifting the mask mandate for most settings on Monday. The Ontario government has also indicated that it will move all remaining COVID-19 restrictions by the end of April.
“It is not over. It's getting much better to face changes because we continue to build up more immunity. But we will need probably a few more seasons before we could really call this endemic,” Jüni said.
Jüni is currently employed as the director of the Applied Health Research Centre at St. Michael’s Hospital.
