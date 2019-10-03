

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Schools in Toronto and other parts of the GTA will be closed on Monday if education workers strike.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) announced on Wednesday that its 55,000 members are willing to escalate their work-to-rule campaign and launch “full strike action” come next week if a deal cannot be reached.

“We are ready,” Laura Walton, who has led negotiations on behalf of the union, previously said.

With a potential strike looming, the Toronto District School Board, the York Region District School Board and the Peel District School Board all announced their students will have to look elsewhere come Monday.

Important Update: Should a deal not be reached and the CUPE strike proceeds, TDSB schools will be closed to students beginning on Monday, October 7. Please see our website for more information.https://t.co/VQJYBqfWmy pic.twitter.com/Dit1jVutVU — Toronto DSB (@tdsb) October 3, 2019

IMPORTANT: As a result of possible CUPE strike action, all Peel board schools will be closed to students beginning Monday, Oct. 7. If there are any changes, we will communicate on our social media channels, websites and families directly. 1/2



MORE: https://t.co/SvR1DfpvA6 pic.twitter.com/GNyJaDtayu — Peel District School Board (@PeelSchools) October 3, 2019

If the CUPE strike proceeds, on Mon, Oct 7, 2019, all schools will be closed to students for the duration of the strike. Please make alternate arrangements for your children beginning Monday, October 7, 2019. More information available on our website: https://t.co/Jrbc1tjTTZ pic.twitter.com/g7MBvVlYs5 — York Region DSB (@YRDSB) October 3, 2019

While the union is taking this step to “apply pressure,” Walton said, they are also willing to “do the hard work” to prevent strike action.

Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce said he is “frustrated” by the union’s decision.

CUPE said around 7 p.m. on Wednesday that they had “secured a return to the bargaining table.”

Talks are scheduled to begin around 4:30 p.m. on Friday.