School bus cancellations in the Greater Toronto Area today

A freezing rain warning in effect for the Greater Toronto Area and much of southern Ontario has led a number of school boards to cancel bus service this morning. Here’s a list of services that have been cancelled.

YORK REGION

Transportation services are cancelled for all public and Catholic schools. Schools remain open.

PEEL REGION

Transportation is cancelled in Zone 3, but is running in zones 1 and 2 for public and Catholic schools. Schools remain open.

Buses to St. Andrew, St. Peter, St. Benedict and R.F. Hall are cancelled today due to road and weather conditions.

DURHAM REGION

Durham Student Transportation Services has cancelled all transportation for today for public and Catholic schools.

HALTON REGION

School buses are cancelled for public and Catholic schools in Zones 2 and 3. Buses are running in Zone 1. All schools remain open.