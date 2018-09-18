

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A man believed to be in his 20s is dead after a shooting took place in Scarborough on Tuesday night.

The incident occurred in the area of Brimley Road and Sheppard Avenue East at around 10 p.m., according to Toronto police.

The male victim was located without vital signs at the scene but was later pronounced dead, Toronto paramedics said.

No information regarding any possible suspects wanted in connection with this investigation has been released.

Roads have been blocked off in the area.