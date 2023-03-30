Scarborough MPP Mitzie Hunter announces run for Toronto mayor

Ontario Liberal MPP Mitzie Hunter is the latest high-profile candidate to announce a run to become Toronto’s next mayor.

Hunter’s campaign team confirmed the news to CP24 shortly before 7 a.m. Thursday morning.

In a release, Hunter said she believes the city is “facing an uncertain time” and is “committed to steering Toronto towards progress and success.”

“As the city's champion, she will elevate Toronto to the next level,” the release said.

Hunter, who recently told cp24 that she was considering and preparing for a run for mayor, but had yet to officially confirm that she would be tossing her hat in the ring, said the upcoming municipal by-election represents a “turning point for Toronto.”

"We have the choice to either rise to the next level or go off a cliff. I will be the champion that Toronto needs so we can rise to the next level," she vowed.

The Scarborough-Guildwood MPP said her focus as Toronto’s mayor would be TTC safety, increasing housing availability and affordability, reducing homelessness, and strengthening local democracy by not using the strong mayor powers.

"I am determined to be a champion for all of Toronto and ensure that the city is moving in the right direction," she said.

"It's time to get Toronto moving forward and to make it a city that works for everyone."

Hunter, a four-term MPP, has several years of pubic service under her belt.

She previously served as the Chief Administrative Officer of Toronto Community Housing Corporation and was head of CivicAction.

In the provincial cabinet, the Liberal MPP served as Minister of Education and Advanced Education and Skills Development, and Associate Minister of Finance.

Hunter said she will officially register as a candidate on April 3 when nominations open. She said she will be resigning from her seat in the Ontario Legislature to run for mayor of Toronto as per municipal election rules.

Hunter’s official entry into Toronto mayoral race comes one day after Beaches-East York Coun. Brad Bradford announced his run for the city’s top job.

Bradford, who joined CP24 Breakfast today to further discuss his priorities as mayor, said he's promising “less talk and more action” if elected.

“We spend so much time here at the city in endless debate and discussion, deferral and delay, and we don't see enough action moving things forward. It's about time for less talk and more action,” he said Wednesday, adding Toronto’s next mayor is going to have some “very serious conversations” with other levels of government to help close the financial gap the city is now facing due to the pandemic.

Toronto's mayoral byelection will take place on June 26.