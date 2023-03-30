Scarborough MPP Mitzie Hunter announces run for Toronto mayor
Ontario Liberal MPP Mitzie Hunter is the latest high-profile candidate to announce a run to become Toronto’s next mayor.
Hunter’s campaign team confirmed the news to CP24 shortly before 7 a.m. Thursday morning.
In a release, Hunter said she believes the city is “facing an uncertain time” and is “committed to steering Toronto towards progress and success.”
“As the city's champion, she will elevate Toronto to the next level,” the release said.
Hunter, who recently told cp24 that she was considering and preparing for a run for mayor, but had yet to officially confirm that she would be tossing her hat in the ring, said the upcoming municipal by-election represents a “turning point for Toronto.”
"We have the choice to either rise to the next level or go off a cliff. I will be the champion that Toronto needs so we can rise to the next level," she vowed.
The Scarborough-Guildwood MPP said her focus as Toronto’s mayor would be TTC safety, increasing housing availability and affordability, reducing homelessness, and strengthening local democracy by not using the strong mayor powers.
"I am determined to be a champion for all of Toronto and ensure that the city is moving in the right direction," she said.
"It's time to get Toronto moving forward and to make it a city that works for everyone."
Hunter, a four-term MPP, has several years of pubic service under her belt.
She previously served as the Chief Administrative Officer of Toronto Community Housing Corporation and was head of CivicAction.
In the provincial cabinet, the Liberal MPP served as Minister of Education and Advanced Education and Skills Development, and Associate Minister of Finance.
Hunter said she will officially register as a candidate on April 3 when nominations open. She said she will be resigning from her seat in the Ontario Legislature to run for mayor of Toronto as per municipal election rules.
Hunter’s official entry into Toronto mayoral race comes one day after Beaches-East York Coun. Brad Bradford announced his run for the city’s top job.
Bradford, who joined CP24 Breakfast today to further discuss his priorities as mayor, said he's promising “less talk and more action” if elected.
“We spend so much time here at the city in endless debate and discussion, deferral and delay, and we don't see enough action moving things forward. It's about time for less talk and more action,” he said Wednesday, adding Toronto’s next mayor is going to have some “very serious conversations” with other levels of government to help close the financial gap the city is now facing due to the pandemic.
Toronto's mayoral byelection will take place on June 26.
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ontario Premier Doug Ford to speak in Hamilton Thursday
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
TREND LINE | Poilievre surpasses Trudeau when it comes to preferred prime minister: Nanos
The federal Liberals are trending downward on three key measures while Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has surpassed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau when it comes to the question of who Canadians would prefer now as their prime minister, according to Nanos Research.
BREAKING | Responding to Indigenous, Vatican rejects Discovery Doctrine
The Vatican on Thursday responded to Indigenous demands and formally repudiated the 'Doctrine of Discovery,' the theories backed by 15th-century 'papal bulls' that legitimized the colonial-era seizure of Native lands and form the basis of some property law today.
opinion | This is how much debt is normal for your age
Have you ever stopped to wonder how much debt is typical for your age?
'Leave this with me': Alberta premier heard on call with COVID-19 protester
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, in a leaked cellphone call, commiserated with a COVID-19 protester about his trial while divulging to him there was an internal dispute over how Crown prosecutors were handling COVID-19 cases.
As Canadians miss out on benefits, Ottawa promises automatic tax filing is on the way
The Canada Revenue Agency will pilot a new automatic system next year to help vulnerable Canadians who don't file their taxes get their benefits. This week's federal budget says the Canada Revenue Agency will also present a plan in 2024 to expand the service, following consultations with stakeholders and community organizations.
'I started breaking down:' Friends remember 15-year-old Calgary homicide victim
A 15-year-old girl shot to death in the community of Martindale early Tuesday morning, has now been identified by friends and police as Sarah Alexis Jorquera.
Canada makes amendments to foreign homebuyers ban – here's what they look like
Months after Canada's ban on foreign homebuyers took effect on Jan. 1, the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation has made several amendments to the legislation allowing non-Canadians to purchase residential properties in certain circumstances.
'It's going to take the community': Yukon faces Canada's worst toxic drug death rate
When the doors close at night at the administration office at Yukon's Carcross Tagish First Nation, a van hits the road and drives through the communities to offer naloxone to reverse overdoses, drug testing kits, food and even a friendly face to help those struggling because of the opioid crisis.
Silicon Valley Bank's chaos has been bittersweet for crypto and wine
Silicon Valley Bank's collapse earlier this month dealt a major blow to the wine and crypto firms that entrusted their money with and depended on the lender to stay afloat.
Montreal
-
Seven lives lost: The victims of the Old Montreal fire
It's been two weeks since a major fire ripped through a heritage building in the heart of Old Montreal, killing seven people and forever altering the lives of families across the globe. For the families of those who died, the grieving process is only starting.
-
Bill 15: Quebec tables legislation to overhaul health system
The CAQ government has unveiled its long-promised plan to improve Quebec's public health network. Tabled at the Quebec legislature Wednesday by Health Minister Christian Dubé, Bill 15 promises a major shakeup.
-
18-year-old man shot late Wednesday night in Saint-Leonard
A young man found wounded late Wednesday night in the parking lot of a shopping centre in northeast Montreal is believed to be the victim of an earlier shooting in the same area. Montreal police (SPVM) reported Thursday morning that the 18-year-old man's life was no longer in danger.
London
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Overnight fire in east London
Fire crews remain on scene of a blaze in east London. The call came in around 1:30 a.m. for a structure fire at 720 Cabell St. near Roberts Avenue and crews immediately started a defensive fight from outside the building.
-
Dogs 'dumped' in Huron-Perth
More than a dozen dogs were abandoned across Huron and Perth Counties on March 23 and 24, and local dog lovers are furious about it.
-
Coyote encounter unnerves woman
An evening walk along the trails of Westminster Ponds in southeast London, Ont. turned into a frantic scene for Denise Singh and her two dogs.
Kitchener
-
Crash involving serious injuries closes roads in Wilmot Township
A two-vehicle collision involving serious injuries has closed portions of several roads in Wilmot Township.
-
'Fairly emotional for everybody': Teen struck by LRT visits emergency crews who rescued him
Several weeks after a teen was stuck under an LRT train in Kitchener, he’s now up and walking and visited the emergency crews who helped rescue him.
-
Investigation brings police to a Kitchener neighbourhood
Waterloo Regional Police say they are in a Kitchener neighbourhood as part of an ongoing investigation.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. family ‘ecstatic’ as 25-year-old murder mystery finally solved
Robert Steven Wright was convicted Wednesday of murdering Renee Sweeney, a little more than 25 years after her brutal killing shocked the community.
-
TREND LINE
TREND LINE | Poilievre surpasses Trudeau when it comes to preferred prime minister: Nanos
The federal Liberals are trending downward on three key measures while Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has surpassed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau when it comes to the question of who Canadians would prefer now as their prime minister, according to Nanos Research.
-
Man accused of harassing Sudbury mayor speaks out after charge dropped
A 34-year-old man who used to live in Sudbury is sharing his side of the story after a criminal harassment charge involving former Mayor Brian Bigger in 2021 was dropper earlier this year.
Ottawa
-
Board hosts bullying town hall at Ottawa school
Parents had their say at a Vimy Ridge Public School town hall as the Ottawa-Carleton District School board addressed concerns around harassment and bullying.
-
TREND LINE
TREND LINE | Poilievre surpasses Trudeau when it comes to preferred prime minister: Nanos
The federal Liberals are trending downward on three key measures while Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has surpassed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau when it comes to the question of who Canadians would prefer now as their prime minister, according to Nanos Research.
-
Here's what you need to know about the World Men's Curling Championship in Ottawa
CTV News Ottawa looks at what you need to know about the World Men's Curling Championship in Ottawa.
Windsor
-
Train whistle debate continues in Windsor
Train whistles in Walkerville were discussed a committee of council meeting Wednesday night. Residents want the Essex Terminal Railway (ETR) to stop running trains between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m.
-
Museum Windsor plans new exhibitions and Easter activities
The museum has released an event schedule for the month,
-
Sunny day for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent
A beautiful sunny day is on the way for Windsor-Essex. The temperature will be slightly cooler than the average for this time of year with Friday being the warmest day of the week at 14 C with rain showers expected.
Barrie
-
Porsche Cayenne snatched during brazen carjacking in Aurora
A carjacking in Aurora has police searching for one suspect after his accomplice was busted.
-
Plans for new Orillia hospital quashed by spring budget
OSMH has been discussing the need for a new hospital in Orillia with the Ontario government.
-
Busby Centre braces for higher demand with Salvation Army's meal program ending
The Salvation Army's Barrie Bayside Mission is ending its community meal program as of April 1.
Atlantic
-
Final report into 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting to be released today
The public inquiry that investigated the April 2020 mass murder of 22 people in Nova Scotia is releasing its final report today.
-
How Portapique residents past and present are dealing with reminders of the 2020 mass shooting
The eve of the release of the final report from the inquiry into Nova Scotia’s 2020 mass shooting is a reminder for residents of Portapique of their small community’s traumatic past.
-
N.S. regulator gathers info on Ozempic prescriptions written to U.S. patients
After British Columbia singled out a Nova Scotia practitioner for writing thousands of Ozempic prescriptions to Americans through pharmacies in metro Vancouver, officials in Nova Scotia began looking into the matter.
Calgary
-
'I started breaking down:' Friends remember 15-year-old Calgary homicide victim
A 15-year-old girl shot to death in the community of Martindale early Tuesday morning, has now been identified by friends and police as Sarah Alexis Jorquera.
-
Woman in custody, charges pending following Lions Park LRT station stabbing
Calgary police say they've arrested a woman in connection with a stabbing at the Lions Park LRT station that stemmed from a fight between several people.
-
Lethbridge UCP candidate Torry Tanner's claims against teachers disputed
A United Conservative Party candidate in Lethbridge claims teachers are exposing students to pornography and gender reassignment without parental knowledge.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba family launches lawsuit over COVID-19 vaccination
A Manitoba family has launched a lawsuit alleging their 23-year-old son had a stroke days after receiving a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, leaving him legally blind.
-
Court ruling coming in trial of retired Winnipeg priest charged with indecent assault
A Winnipeg judge is set to make a court ruling on Thursday in the trial of a retired priest accused of assaulting a woman while she was a student at a residential school more than 50 years ago
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Responding to Indigenous, Vatican rejects Discovery Doctrine
The Vatican on Thursday responded to Indigenous demands and formally repudiated the 'Doctrine of Discovery,' the theories backed by 15th-century 'papal bulls' that legitimized the colonial-era seizure of Native lands and form the basis of some property law today.
Vancouver
-
'I made it': Inside the addiction and mental health treatment ongoing at old Riverview Hospital site
The Riverview Hospital itself has been closed for more than a decade, but 289 people are currently receiving treatment for mental health, addictions or both at the old site.
-
City of Vancouver considering requiring grant recipients to be 'respectful' in order to get funding
Vancouver city council has asked staff to shape a policy that would require grant recipients to engage with officials in a "respectful manner," a move that one political scientist says suggests an attempt to prevent or punish criticism.
-
'A freeze response of shock': Expert weighs in on bystanders not stepping in during fatal Vancouver stabbing
After a man was fatally stabbed outside of a Vancouver Starbucks in front of dozens of witnesses, video of the attack is circulating on social media, raising questions about why nobody stepped in to help.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Responding to Indigenous, Vatican rejects Discovery Doctrine
The Vatican on Thursday responded to Indigenous demands and formally repudiated the 'Doctrine of Discovery,' the theories backed by 15th-century 'papal bulls' that legitimized the colonial-era seizure of Native lands and form the basis of some property law today.
-
Regulator defends finding that Alberta's largest earthquake was caused by oilpatch
Alberta's energy regulator has defended its finding that the province's largest recorded earthquake was caused by oilpatch activity, saying the pattern of temblors since last fall clearly points to a water disposal well even though there's no suggestion rules were flouted.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Sunny breaks and breezy this afternoon
Cloudy skies in the Edmonton area this morning. But, after a bit of light snow overnight, it looks like the city and surrounding areas are pretty much done with the precipitation for today.