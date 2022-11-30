Scarborough high school teacher charged with sexual assault

A Scarborough teacher has been charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a student for about three years, and Toronto police say they are concerned there are more victims.

Police said a person was allegedly employed as a teacher at Albert Campbell Collegiate Institute, located near Finch Avenue and McCowan Road in Scarborough, between 2014 and 2016.

During their employment at the school, police said, the teacher allegedly had a sexual relationship with a student who was a young person at the time.

On Monday, police made an arrest in connection with the investigation.

Toronto resident Tin-Gee Wong, 38, has been charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

Wong is set to appear in a Toronto court on Jan. 19, 2023.

Police added that Wong is currently employed as a teacher with the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) at Birchmount Park Collegiate Institute.

CP24.com has reached out to the TDSB for a comment.

Police said they are concerned there may be more victims.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police at 416-808-4200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).