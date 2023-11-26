Santa Claus Parade to return to Toronto Sunday afternoon

The Santa Claus Parade is back in Toronto, marking what many believe to be the true start of the holiday season.

The parade will kick off at 12:30 p.m., departing from Christie and Bloor streets and heading east across Bloor, before eventually circling around to its finish line at Front and Jarvis streets.

Numerous roads will be closed in downtown Toronto.

A full list of what to expect from the parade, including the procession’s path of travel and road closures, can be found here.

CTV Toronto and CP24.com will livestream the parade. Parade coverage will also be available on the CTV News app.