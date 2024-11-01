TORONTO
Toronto

    • One person taken to hospital after being shot in North York

    Police are on the scene of a shooting near Sheppard Avenue West and Jane Street on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. (CP24) Police are on the scene of a shooting near Sheppard Avenue West and Jane Street on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. (CP24)
    Share

    One person has been taken to the hospital following a shooting in North York Friday night.

    Toronto police say they got a call just after 9:20 p.m. for reports of multiple gunshots in the area of Sheppard Avenue West and Jane Street.

    When officers arrived, they located a male victim who had been shot.

    Toronto paramedics say the victim is in life-threatening condition.

    Meanwhile, police do not have suspect information at this time.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News