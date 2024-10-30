Santa Claus Parade coming to Toronto on Nov. 24

Santa Claus is coming to town on Nov. 24.

Organizers of the annual Original Santa Claus Parade announced on Wednesday when the event will take place in downtown Toronto, adding that they expect it to attract more than 750,000 people.

“The magic and wonder of the season has always been about bringing people together from all across the city, and beyond,” Clay Charters, the president and CEO of the parade, said in a statement.

“Along with an updated route, we have some new and exciting activities planned to make this year’s Parade extra special.”

The parade will start at Christie Pits at 12:30 p.m. It will proceed east on Bloor Street to St. George Street, turning south and then going east on Hoskin Avenue to Queens Park Crescent.

The floats, marching bands, and Santa’s helpers will head south on Queens Park Crescent and University Avenue before turning east on Wellington Avenue. The parade will continue south on Yonge Street to Front Street before ending at St. Lawrence Market.

Organizers said there will be newly-designed, hand-painted floats to watch for, along with a special appearance by former Wiggles star Emma Watkins.

Before the parade, the Holly Jolly Fun Run will take place at 11:45 a.m.

Carters said the parade is facing financial constraints due to growing inflationary and operation costs and recent corporate budget reduction, adding that it will need additional sponsorship next year.

“We want to offer our gratitude to our loyal corporate sponsors and Parade heroes because their funds are what makes this event a reality year after year,” said Charters. “We still have corporate sponsorship opportunities available, and we are asking additional organizations to come forward so we can keep this treasured Parade going, as it has been for over a century.”

The parade, first held in 1905, has become one of the largest children’s parades in North America. It is considered the unofficial start of the holiday season in Toronto.

The downtown core is expected to be packed that Sunday as the 120th edition of the parade is held hours before Taylor Swift’s final Toronto show of her “Eras Tour.”